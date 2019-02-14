University Red
- SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “University Red” Officially UnveiledNike is starting to love this colorway.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersJordan Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott “University Red” New PhotosTravis' first silhouette looks good.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersTravis Scott x Jumpman Jack “University Red” On-Foot LookTravis is coming in hot in 2024.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersJordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott “University Red” PhotosAnother color is dropping.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersNike Zoom Vomero 5 "University Red" Restocking December 2023Get a second chance at this Nike Zoom Vomero 5.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 38 “University Red” Unofficial Photos ReleasedA new Air Jordan 48 is dropping very soon.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG "University Red" Available NowCop this pair while you can.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “University Red” Officially UnveiledA clean colorway for the AJ1 Low.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersJordan Luka 2 TB “University Red” Coming SoonA new colorway is dropping.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersNike Zoom Freak 5 TB “University Red” Release DetailsThe Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB is here.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersNike Zoom Vomero 5 "University Red" Coming SoonAn all-red color scheme for the Nike Zoom Vomero 5.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low "University Red" Detailed LookA classic colorway for the Air Jordan 1 Low. By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersNike Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble" UnveiledThis Nike Air Max 1 is meant to pay homage to the original plans for the silhouette.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "University Red" Release Date Confirmed: PhotosThe Air Jordan 6 is getting a gorgeous new colorway. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Dunk Low Next Nature "University Red" Coming Soon: PhotosNike's sustainable Dunk Low is getting a brand new colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersThree New Nike Dunk Low Colorways Revealed: PhotosThe Nike Dunk Low's triumphant comeback is being highlighted with three new colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike KD 12 "University Red" Release Date Revealed: DetailsKevin Durant fans will have a new shoe to cop next month.
By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "University Red" First Look At Velcro SwooshesThese new kicks let you customize Nike's signature logo.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Proto React "University Red" Official Images ReleasedThe new colorway is coming soon. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Air Max 720 "University Red" Release DetailsNike is going all out with this new colorway.By Alexander Cole