Nike Kobe 5 Protro “University Red” Gets New Mockup

Nike continues to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant's legacy with the upcoming release of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the striking "University Red" colorway. This iteration of the Kobe 5 Protro showcases a bold combination of red and black hues. It features the spirit of competitiveness and determination that defined Kobe's game. Further, the red and black color scheme is accentuated by metallic gold details, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to the design. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is a modernized version of the original Kobe 5, featuring updated technology and materials for enhanced performance on the court.

Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "University Red." Also, people are drawn to its bold colorway and connection to Kobe's storied career. The metallic gold details add a touch of elegance to the design, symbolizing Kobe's unparalleled achievements and lasting impact on the game of basketball. As with previous Kobe releases, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "University Red" will sell out quickly upon its release. Fans of Kobe Bryant and collectors of basketball sneakers alike will want to mark their calendars for this highly anticipated drop.

"University Red" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Kobe 5 Protro "University Red"

HF5182-600

University Red/Black-Metallic Gold

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a red base, with metallic gold details. Further, a metallic gold Swoosh is on the sides and black laces are present. Overall, these sneakers take on a classic color scheme. Finally, red, black, and gold flow well together and fit the silhouette perfectly.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “University Red” is going to drop sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $190 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

