Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Eggplant” Receives A First Look

BYBen Atkinson108 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Three
DENVER, CO - MAY 04: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers adjusts his jersey as the Lakers face the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs at Pepsi Center on May 4, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

A classic basketball sneaker is coming in 2025.

Get ready for the Nike Kobe 5 Protro's return in the highly anticipated "Eggplant" colorway, slated for release next spring. This iteration pays homage to Kobe Bryant's legacy with its striking purple-dominated design, reminiscent of the original "Eggplant" release. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro continues to captivate basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike with its sleek silhouette and performance-driven features. Also, the upcoming "Eggplant" colorway of the shoe boasts a predominantly purple upper, showcasing Bryant's iconic Mamba mentality. The vibrant purple hue dominates the sneaker, exuding a sense of power and confidence on the court.

Designed for optimal performance, the sneaker combines innovative technology with Kobe's relentless pursuit of excellence. From its responsive cushioning to its lightweight construction, every aspect of the shoe is engineered to enhance the player's game. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or hitting the streets, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Eggplant" offers unmatched comfort and support. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build among Kobe fans and sneaker collectors eager to add this iconic pair to their collection.

Read More: Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” New Look

"Eggplant" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="">="https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pJ9CTPGDu/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">
 
 
style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"&gt; </div> </div> </div> <div>"padding: 19% 0;"> 
<div class="yoast-text-mark">="display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;"> </div>
View this post on Instagram</div> &lt;/div&gt; <div>yle="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div>
<div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> 
&lt;div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> 
s="yoast-text-mark"&gt;style="background-
</div> color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a purple base, with metallic gold details. Further, a metallic gold Swoosh is on the sides and black laces are present. Overall, these sneakers take on a classic color scheme. Purple, black, and gold flow well together and fit the silhouette perfectly.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Eggplant” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
NBA Finals Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers v Boston CelticsSneakersNike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” Returning In 2025529
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn NetsSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey” Receives A First Look11.7K
ARIA Resort &amp; Casino's 13th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational At Shadow Creek - Day 1SneakersAir Jordan 9 Golf UNC PE Revealed: Photos1022
TIDAL X: Yo Gotti Birthday Bash 6SneakersPlies Hilariously Rants On Nike's "All White" Air Force 1 Low712