Vanessa Bryant Reveals Nike Kobe 4 “Vino” On Instagram

Vanessa Bryant recently shared new photos of her edition of the Nike Kobe 4 in a "Vino" colorway, stirring excitement among fans. These shoes boast an all-purple suede appearance, capturing attention with their luxurious yet vibrant look. The "Vino" colorway pays homage to Kobe Bryant's nickname, derived from his love of fine wine. Vanessa's unveiling of these exclusive sneakers offers a touching tribute to her late husband's legacy, showcasing the enduring bond between Kobe and his family.

The Nike Kobe 4 holds a special place in the hearts of basketball enthusiasts, representing a pivotal moment in Kobe Bryant's illustrious career. Its sleek design and innovative features revolutionized the basketball shoe industry, earning it a revered status among sneaker collectors and athletes alike. Vanessa's edition of the Nike Kobe 4 adds a personal touch to this iconic silhouette, symbolizing the profound connection between Kobe, his family, and his enduring legacy in the basketball community.

"Vino" Nike Kobe 4

Image via Vanessa Bryant (Instagram)

The sneakers feature a burgundy rubber sole and matching midsole. Continuing the theme, the uppers of sneakers are constructed completely out of burgundy suede. A burgundy-scaled Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Also, gold Kobe Bryant branding is on the heels, and the tongues feature a white Kobe logo.

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Kobe 4 “Vino” will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

