Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 3 is a famous sneaker with a legendary status in the sneaker world. People are excited about its upcoming "Green Glow" colorway. This new version adds a bright green color to the classic design, making it modern and eye-catching. The shoe keeps its special elephant print on the heel and toe, giving it a nostalgic touch. The mix of green with the usual black-and-white colors makes it really stand out.

Made with top-notch materials and featuring the famous Jumpman logo, this Air Jordan 3 promises both style and quality. The "Green Glow" color is expected to impress sneaker fans and fashion lovers, continuing the legacy of the Air Jordan 3 by combining tradition with modern design. Its release adds to the appeal of the Air Jordan 3 line, making it a must-have for collectors and sneaker culture fans. Overall, this release is definitely going to excite sneakerheads. The combination of grey, black, and mint green is a great one.

"Green Glow" Air Jordan 3

These shoes have a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are made of black leather, with grey elephant print details. Further, there are vibrant green accents on the lace locks and the Jordan branding on the tongue. You'll also find a green Jumpman on the heel. Overall, these shoes have a simple color style, with lively green accents adding some excitement. Keep an eye out for these shoes to be released in the first half of 2024 as sneakerheads get ready for this Air Jordan 3 drop.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow” is going to drop on March 16th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

