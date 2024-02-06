Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere “Phantom” Gets Release Month

The Air Jordan 4 is a famous sneaker loved by sneaker fans and basketball enthusiasts. It has a special design, first seen in 1989, with a unique plastic wing eyelet and comfy Air cushioning. Its enduring popularity shows it's both stylish and comfortable. Exciting news for sneaker fans: there's a cool collaboration with A Ma Maniere, bringing a unique "Phantom" color to the Air Jordan 4. This new version has brown and cream colors that look stylish and eye-catching.

A Ma Maniere, known for its great designs, will surely add a fresh touch to this classic sneaker. The Air Jordan 4 is always popular, and the anticipation for this collaboration makes it a must-have for collectors and fans. With its rich history, the Air Jordan 4 keeps defining sneaker culture, and the A-Ma Maniere collaboration will add another exciting chapter. Stay tuned for the release date and get ready to grab a piece of sneaker history.

Read More: 50 Cent Celebrates After Getting Anthony Edwards' Game-Worn Sneakers

"Phantom" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4

These shoes have a brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The base is made of light grey leather, giving them a matching look. There are dark accents above the midsole, on the support wings, and on the heel. You'll also find branding on the tongue and heels. Overall, these shoes have a simple and matching color style. It's a significant collaboration that fans will surely enjoy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit and zsneakerheadz report that the Air Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniere “Phantom” will be released this September. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott “University Red” New Photos

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.