50 Cent Celebrates After Getting Anthony Edwards' Game-Worn Sneakers

50 Cent has been around more than a few NBA teams as of late. Overall, a huge reason for this is the fact that Sire Spirits has been sponsoring numerous teams. For instance, he has gotten some time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the T-Wolves being bad for many years, they are finally really good. In fact, they are currently second in the Western Conference, and some believe they could go all the way and win themselves an NBA title. No one knows for sure if that is in the cards, but they are evolving quite nicely.

One player who has been responsible for this rise is none other than Anthony Edwards. Overall, Edwards is a player who has shown great resolve. Some have even compared him to Michael Jordan, which is pretty special. Interestingly enough, just like Michael, he now has his own signature shoe. He has a model with Adidas, and recently, he wore an all-blue pair. After showing up to the game, 50 Cent was brought near the locker room, where Ant took off the shoes and gave them to the hip-hop legend.

Read More: 50 Cent Claims To Still "Run New York," Celebrates 50 Cent Day

A Win For 50 Cent

50 Cent seemed to be pretty hype about getting the shoes. After all, Edwards is a player whose stock continues to rise. If he continues on this superstar trajectory, those shoes may just be worth a whole lot of money someday. Either way, the Timberwolves took home an easy win against the Houston Rockets, and Fif has some new shoes. All-in-all, it was a pretty successful night for every single person involved. Hopefully, the T-Wolves are able to continue this Cinderella season and finish it off with some playoff success.

Let us know what you think of Anthony Edwards and his signature sneaker. Is it a silhouette that you are rocking with? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music and sports worlds. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?