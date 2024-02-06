Jordan Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott “University Red” New Photos

The Jordan Jumpman Jack, a cool collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand, is getting people excited with its upcoming "University Red" color. This sneaker isn't just about shoes; it's a mix of Travis Scott's creative touch and Jordan's famous style. The design has the unique Jumpman logo and cool elements that make it stand out. Whether you're playing sports or walking around, the Jumpman Jack is ready to go. The "University Red" color gives it a bold and lively vibe, making it a standout choice.

Travis Scott's influence adds a new and modern feel, appealing to fans of Jordan and the artist himself. Sneaker fans are looking forward to its release, knowing this collaboration brings something special to their collection. Stay on the lookout for the release and get ready to step into a unique mix of style and teamwork with the Jordan Jumpman Jack in "University Red." It's more than just a shoe; it's a fashion statement that shows the best of both worlds.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” Expected To Shock Drop

“University Red” Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

These shoes have a cream rubber sole and a simple white midsole. The upper part is made of black material with white leather overlays. There's a backward Swoosh in university red, making it clear that these are Travis Scott's sneakers. The tongue and heels have red Jordan and Travis accents, and there's a strap covering the lower part of the laces.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott “University Red” will be released in the Summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Travis Scott Has Fans Fuming After Shock Dropping His Signature Shoe

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.