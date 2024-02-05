Travis Scott Has Fans Fuming After Shock Dropping His Signature Shoe

Overall, Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, across genres. There are only so many artists out there who can get the same sales numbers as him. Moreover, he is someone who the kids love, and they are always trying to emulate him. Consequently, anything he touches can turn to gold. This has been especially true of his sneaker line with Nike and Jordan Brand. He has brought out some exceptional sneakers, and he has no plans of slowing that down. In fact, he even has his very own signature shoe.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack is an offering that has been teased quite a bit as of late. However, no one was prepared for the shoe to drop during the Grammys. Sure, there were some people who had an inkling and were prepared. In that same breath, there were even more who just weren't thinking on their feet. In the middle of his performance last night, the shoe hit Scott's website, only to sell out instantly. Thousands of sneakerheads missed out on the shoe, and it must have been a devastating feeling.

Read More: Travis Scott "Utopia" Review

Travis Scott Joran Jumpman Jack

In fact, in the tweets below, you can see numerous reactions to the shock drop. For the most part, people were just feeling a little bit sad and confused about the whole thing. They didn't get a chance to cop Scott's first signature, and it was almost unfathomable how quickly the shoes sold out. However, it does seem like a more official release will be happening soon. If that does, in fact, happen, then fans will be able to get a second chance. Although we imagine something similar will happen, all over again.

Fans React

Did you try to cop the shoe? If not, will you be looking at the second go around for these or are you completely disinterested? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Travis Scott's "Utopia" Becomes Platinum Eligible

[Via]