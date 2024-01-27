Travis Scott x Jumpman Jack “University Red” On-Foot Look

Travis Scott's new Jumpman Jack shoe creates buzz with its upcoming "University Red" colorway. It promises a bold and distinctive look. In this edition, the shoe features a vibrant University Red color that adds an eye-catching and energetic flair to the design. The Jumpman Jack has garnered attention for its unique aesthetic and creative design elements. The "University Red" colorway is expected to further solidify its status as a sought-after sneaker in the fashion and streetwear scene.

The "University Red" release showcases the seamless fusion of streetwear aesthetics and collaborations that define Scott's impact on sneaker culture. With its bold color choice and the distinctive design language associated with Travis Scott, the "University Red" Jumpman Jack is anticipated to make waves in sneaker collections. Whether for a statement on the streets or a stylish addition to a sneaker rotation, this upcoming release exemplifies the creative and trendsetting spirit of Travis Scott's collaborations with Jordan Brand.

Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott

First, the sneakers showcase a cream rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a black material, adorned with white leather overlays. Further, a backward Swoosh in university red unmistakably marks this pair as a Travis Scott creation. Completing the design, the tongue and heels feature accents in red with Jordan and Travis branding. Finally, a strap elegantly covers the lower section of the laces.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "University Red" will be released in the Summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

