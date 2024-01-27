Nike GT Hustle 2 “All-Star” Officially Revealed

The Nike GT Hustle 2 is set to make an impact with its upcoming "All-Star" colorway, showcasing a sleek and bold aesthetic. This edition embraces an all-black color scheme, with white and orange detailing providing striking contrasts. In the "All-Star" GT Hustle 2, the dominant all-black hue creates a sophisticated and versatile look. The addition of white and orange details adds dynamic pops of color, enhancing the overall visual appeal of the sneakers. Recognized for its performance features and modern design, the GT Hustle 2 continues to be a reliable choice for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts.

The "All-Star" colorway not only elevates its style but also offers a fashion-forward option for those seeking a blend of performance and trendiness. With its sleek silhouette and the eye-catching combination of black, white, and orange, the "All-Star" Nike GT Hustle 2 is poised to be a standout in athletic footwear. Whether hitting the court or making a statement on the streets, this upcoming release exemplifies the GT Hustle 2's ability to seamlessly merge style and performance in one striking pair of sneakers.

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Phantom” Drop Details

"All-Star" Nike GT Hustle 2

Image via Finish Line

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole with a black midsole. A black stitched material constructs the uppers, with white details all over. Further, "AIR" is found on the sides of the shoes, in a white outline. Also, the tongues feature an orange tab with a Swoosh. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive color scheme. Also, the sneaker is engineered for performance, so it won't break down when you need it on the court.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike GT Hustle 2 “All-Star” will be released on February 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Finish Line

Image via Finish Line

Read More: Nike Little Posite One “All-Star” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.