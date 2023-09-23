Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “White/Black” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 is a sneaker of sporty style and performance. With its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, it's the perfect choice for athletes and fashion-conscious individuals alike. This versatile shoe boasts a lightweight yet durable construction, ensuring you can push your limits on the court or the track. What makes this sneaker even more exciting is its upcoming "White/Black" colorway. This classic combination of colors adds a touch of sophistication to your athletic wardrobe, making it suitable for both on and off the field.

The white upper and black accents create a striking contrast that catches the eye and exudes a sense of timeless elegance. Whether you're a dedicated athlete or someone who appreciates stylish sneakers, the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 delivers. It combines comfort and performance, and with the "White/Black" color option on the horizon, you can look forward to a shoe that not only performs but also makes a bold fashion statement.

"White/Black" Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white stitched material constructs the uppers, with black details all over. A white Nike Swoosh is trimmed with black lining and white laces complete the design. The tongues feature "Nike" branding and the heels feature the same font. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean and cohesive color scheme. Also, the sneaker is engineered for performance, so it won't break down when you need it on court.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “White/Black” will be released sometime in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

