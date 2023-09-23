Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex “Hangul Day” Release Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts, and an exciting "Hangul Day" colorway is on the horizon. This unique iteration boasts a harmonious blend of cream and brown hues, paying homage to Hangul Day, a significant South Korean holiday celebrating the Korean alphabet. In this "Hangul Day" edition, the cream and brown tones come together to create an elegant and versatile look that's bound to complement various styles. This colorway showcases a deep appreciation for cultural significance while maintaining the iconic Air Force 1 Low design.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex is known for its exceptional durability and weather-resistant qualities, making it a practical choice for various outdoor activities. The Gore-Tex technology ensures that your feet stay dry and comfortable in various conditions. Sneaker enthusiasts and cultural appreciators alike can look forward to the "Hangul Day" colorway, which not only represents style but also celebrates an important cultural event. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex continues to improve, combining fashion, function, and cultural significance for a truly unique sneaker experience.

"Hangul Day" Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A cream leather constructs the base of the uppers, with brown leather overlays. The brown theme continues into the laces and the Nike Swoosh. The Gore-Tex logo is found below the Swoosh, in white. The heels feature some untraditional Nike branding, featuring Hangul Day insignias.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Gore-Tex “Hangul Day” will be released sometime in October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

