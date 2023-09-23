Jordan Luka 2 “Black/Bright Crimson” Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Luka 2 is creating quite a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts, and an upcoming "Black/Bright Crimson" colorway is poised to make a bold statement in the world of basketball footwear. This new iteration of the Jordan Luka 2 combines sleek black with vibrant bright crimson accents, resulting in a visually striking design that's sure to catch the eye both on and off the court. The colorway adds a touch of flair to the shoe's already dynamic appearance, making it an attractive choice for athletes and fashion-forward sneaker lovers worldwide.

The Jordan Luka 2 is engineered for peak athletic performance, boasting cutting-edge technology and innovative features. Its lightweight build and responsive cushioning deliver the support and comfort essential for intense basketball games. With the "Black/Bright Crimson" colorway on the horizon, fans of the Jordan brand can eagerly anticipate a fresh and versatile addition to their collection. The Jordan Luka 2 continues to evolve, offering style and functionality for those who demand the best from their athletic footwear.

"Black/Bright Crimson" Jordan Luka 2

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Black mesh and other durable materials construct the uppers, and a speckled plate on the sides is visible. You can spot bright crimson accents all over, with a crimson Jumpman appearing on the midsole, and Luka Doncic's logo gracing the tongue, also in bright crimson. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean black and crimson colorway that keeps you locked in for the big game.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 2 “Black/Bright Crimson” is releasing on October 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

