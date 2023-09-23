Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Receives Official Photos

The Air Jordan 6 is a famous sneaker made by Jordan Brand. It first came out in 1991. It was designed for Michael Jordan, a famous basketball player. The shoe has a unique look with a special part called a "spoiler" at the back. It also has a Jumpman logo. The shoe has a mix of leather and other materials on the upper part. It comes in many colors. The Air Jordan 6 has a comfortable fit and good support for your feet. It's good for playing sports or just wearing it casually. The sole has cushioning for comfort.

People really like the shoe's design and connection to basketball history. It's been in movies and music videos, making it even more popular. Over the years, there have been different versions and collaborations of the Air Jordan 6. It's one of the well-known sneakers in the Air Jordan line. Many sneaker fans and basketball lovers still wear and collect it today. The Air Jordan 6 remains an important part of sneaker culture. Now the 6 is releasing in an "Aqua" colorway and this release has definitely been highly anticipated, and will certainly be a hit.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Glitter Swoosh” Release Details

"Aqua" Air Jordan 6

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue, translucent sole, and a purple/blue midsole. The uppers are constructed of totally black nubuck. A purple Jumpman can be featured on the tongue, in between the laces. The heel features a black Jumpman logo and the heel tab features a purple accent. Overall, these sneakers are almost entirely black and feature noticeable aqua accents.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” is releasing on October 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Kanye West Defense From Adidas CEO Leads To Swift Clarification From The Brand

[Via]