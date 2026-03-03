Lil Uzi Vert Unveils Major Details About Their Upcoming Album

Fans have been waiting for a new Lil Uzi Vert project since 2024's Eternal Atake 2, and now, it looks like one is finally on the way. In an interview with Dazed published today (March 3), they confirmed that the project will drop sometime this year. When asked about their latest singles, they said they're "for the streets."

"You gotta understand, I got so many flows," they added. "My fans don’t really appreciate when I make a big mainstream song. They say, ‘Well, we want a trapped-out Uzi.’ Then I make a trap song and they say, ‘Uzi, you know better than this, you make quality music, we can’t even hear it.' So instead of meeting those people in the middle, I make two different genres of music… I have my real drops that I usually drop on holidays or I have a countdown."

Uzi was later asked about visuals for the upcoming album, prompting them to reveal the vision they have this time around. "I gotta change the scene," they explained. "I can think of it right now, that’s how good I am. Steampunk. Steampunk. Because everything’s too goth, so we’re gonna make it more steampunk."

When Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping A New Album?

Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 19, 2024. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Uzi certainly seems to have a lot of big ideas for their next project, they're not afraid to work at their own pace.

"I don’t feel pressure, bro," they explained. "I’m gonna tell you right now: everybody that don’t pay attention to me, [they] got they life going on. Everybody that pay attention to me [too much], it’s somehow coded that I’m better than you. They be trying to make it like we supposed to drop one album a year."