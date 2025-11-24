Chanel Boy - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert teased his return this weekend on their Instagram page and it's safe to say that fans are happy to have them back.

Lil Uzi Vert has had a rough 2025, to say the least. From facing sexual harassment accusations to a scary hospital visit, they have been through a lot. But the Philadelphia rockstar is trying to end their 2025 on as a high a note as possible by returning with a new single. "Chanel Boy" was teased on their Instagram page about 24 hours ago at the time of writing, "💋ྀིྀིＣＨＡＮＥＬ ☠︎︎ ★. 2marroe !!!!! Ok bye 🛸." On top of the issues mentioned, the quality of their music has not been as strong as it was in the 2010s. But "Chanel Boy" is a bit of a return to form as it feels like a track plucked from their more celebrated eras. Hopefully, this track sparks another legendary run from one modern rap's most beloved personalities.

