Chanel Boy - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert has had a rough 2025, to say the least. From facing sexual harassment accusations to a scary hospital visit, they have been through a lot. But the Philadelphia rockstar is trying to end their 2025 on as a high a note as possible by returning with a new single. "Chanel Boy" was teased on their Instagram page about 24 hours ago at the time of writing, "💋ྀིྀིＣＨＡＮＥＬ ☠︎︎ ★. 2marroe !!!!! Ok bye 🛸." On top of the issues mentioned, the quality of their music has not been as strong as it was in the 2010s. But "Chanel Boy" is a bit of a return to form as it feels like a track plucked from their more celebrated eras. Hopefully, this track sparks another legendary run from one modern rap's most beloved personalities.
Release Date: November 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A