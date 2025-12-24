These Holiday Classics From J. Cole, Ye, DMX, OutKast & More Will Save Your Christmas Playlist

Christmas is officially here, but it’s hard to fathom that we’re back in the holiday season already. It feels like just yesterday we were anticipating an outcome to Drake’s petition against UMG, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance, and a verdict in Diddy’s trial. Fast forward 12 months, and three of the year’s biggest hip-hop storylines have reached their conclusions: Kendrick not only performed “Not Like Us” on the biggest stage in America, but also in Drake’s hometown of Toronto—twice; a federal judge dismissed Drake’s lawsuit against his record label; and Diddy was convicted and sentenced in his RICO trial.

All of it makes the traditional markers of the season—carols, cozy nostalgia, forced cheer—feel slightly out of sync with the world we actually lived in this year. It was chaotic in ways that were hard to ignore, and hip-hop has always been better equipped to process that kind of dissonance. Where Christmas music often asks listeners to suspend disbelief and buy into a version of the holidays that feels increasingly fictional, rap tends to meet the moment head-on, even when that moment is uncomfortable, ironic, or downright absurd.

That’s why a hip-hop Christmas playlist still feels necessary. This isn’t the same collection of songs that loop endlessly in retail stores, pushing workers to the brink as they navigate overcrowded aisles and shoppers projecting their own holiday stress onto strangers. Instead, this is music from legends and staples that understands the season for what it really is: a mix of nostalgia, reflection, indulgence, and the rare chance to slow down at the end of a long year. These are the records that carry the right energy—nothing forced, nothing overly sentimental—just the right vibes to kick back with people you actually want to be around.

OutKast’s “Player’s Ball” remains an annual staple, bringing an unmistakable Atlanta Christmas to the forefront without smoothness. The Diplomats inject Harlem spirit into the season with Jim Jones' “Ballin’ On Xmas" and Kanye West’s “Christmas in Harlem,” a record that feels less like a novelty and more like a snapshot in time. Then there are the more modern essentials, including Gucci Mane and DeJ Loaf’s respective takes on “All I Want for Christmas,” along with Kodak Black’s version, each adding a contemporary spin to the holiday canon.

With music from Eazy-E, Snoop Dogg, Chance the Rapper, J. Cole, and more, HotNewHipHop’s Christmas Playlist offers a soundtrack that actually fits the moment. Press play while you unwrap gifts, pour some eggnog, and take a breath—because if nothing else, the year finally came to an end.

HotNewHipHop Christmas Playlist

