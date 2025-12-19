Drake & UMG's Mediation In "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Appeal Has Been Delayed

Drake is probably very busy these days, whether it's working on his new album ICEMAN or dealing with a whole lot of legal matters. However, as requested by his lawyers and legal representatives for Universal Music Group (UMG), it seems like his appeal in his dismissed defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track won't be taking up too much of his time this holiday season.

According to The OVO Docket on Twitter, the court had scheduled a mediation between both parties today (Friday, December 19). The mediation process is mandatory for all filings in the Court of Appeals. But the court reportedly rescheduled the meeting for January 8 of next year, which was not a decision by either party.

Still, it seems like this turned out just how both parties wanted. After all, lawyers for Drake and UMG requested holiday breaks regarding various elements of the dismissed lawsuit's proceedings. However, these did not include the mediation itself. Rather, reports indicated that the delay request related more to briefs, although it was a general request regarding key deadlines and overall developments.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Furthermore, these new legal updates might give Drake more time for his ICEMAN album. We still don't know when it will come out, and we don't have a date for the next rollout stream either. Previous hints, teases, and speculation from hardcore OVO fans and friends of Drizzy's suggested that it would come out this year.

Instead, it seems like 2026 will mark his full-length solo album return, which would be his first since 2023's For All The Dogs era. Then again, surprises could be in store before 2025 is out. In the meantime, we're sure fans and haters alike will continue to give The Boy advice on what, when, and how to drop his new material, regardless of whether or not he listens.