Drake’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, opposes UMG’s attempt to dismiss his lawsuit concerning the release and promotion of the song “Not Like Us” and its associated visuals.

The 6 God's attorneys argue that UMG published and distributed defamatory content portraying the hitmaker as a p*dophile. The statements were not satire or opinion but false factual assertions understood as such by millions.

The OVO Docket, a dedicated X account closely following the case, shared the 35-page court document on May 29. Drake's latest filing request that the court deny UMG’s Motion To Dismiss.

Including screenshots of court docments, OVO Docket’s tweet simplifies the latest filing. It reads:

“Drake's attorneys highlight how UMG's motion to dismiss blatantly ignores the millions of people who believe the false allegations in ‘Not Like Us.' UMG downplays the reach by claiming the complaint includes "subjective opinions from a handful of people" and "anonymous users".

On pages 9 of the opposition, Gottlieb claims UMG ignores that people believe the defamatory statements in “Not Like Us.” Using examples and social media commentary, Gottlieb states:

“First, UMG tries to brush aside the public commentary expressing belief in the Defamatory Statements, claiming that the ‘subjective opinions of a handful of people do not factor in’ to the Court's ‘objective assessment of what a reasonable person could have understood the Recording to mean. But the Amended Complaint plausibly alleges that millions, not a "handful," of people understood the lyrics as factual, and at this stage the Court must make all reasonable inferences in Drake's favor, not UMG's. UMG cites no authority suggesting the Court cannot consider, at the pleading stage, real life examples of listeners believing the truth of the Defamatory Statements.”

Drake argues that public belief in Kendrick’s lyrics as factual supports his defamation claim, and courts can consider such reactions. According to the complaint, the court must assume all reasonable inferences favor Drake at this stage, not UMG.

Gottlieb continued: “UMG likewise deems the public commentary cited in the Amended Complaint ‘unreliable’ because it comes from "anonymous" users and contains ‘grammatical errors, slang, and emojis. But the AC does not rely solely on ‘anonymous’ social media users instead, it cites numerous public statements expressing belief in the allegations from the press, commentators, and podcasts. UMG's own extraneous exhibits are in accord. Ex. (trade press: "Throughout 'Not Like Us,' Kendrick accuses Drake of having inappropriate sexual relationships with minors."). Many of the AC's cited social media comments were not anonymous, and using "slang" and "emojis" in online posts about pop culture is hardly unusual. Regardless, UMG again offers no authority for the proposition that the Court should discredit the AC's cited online comments in this context, and case law is to the contrary.”

Naturally, the latest filing would receive mixed reviews on social media. “Drake lawyers are taking this lawsuit personal,” tweeted an X User. “UMG is in trouble.”

A subsequent tweet predicted a definitive victory for the 6 God, tweeting, “Drake is winning this case by miles.”

Hearings on the motions have not been scheduled at press time. A facts discovery and deposition deadline has been set for February 2026.

As the lawsuit plays out, Drake is preparing his forthcoming solo album, Iceman, and the return of his OVO Fest. He announced the Toronto-based festival’s return last week at Central Cee’s concert. Drizzy invited the popular UK rapper to join the festival lineup, which Central Cee gladly accepted.