Drake Announces He's "Activated" With New Workout Picture

BY Cole Blake 1176 Views
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake is getting back in the gym as he continues gearing up for the release of his next solo studio album.

Drake shared a picture on his Instagram Story, Wednesday, in which he appears to be working out. Over the image, he wrote the word, "ACTIVATED." With the picture circulating on social media, fans have been having plenty of jokes at the Toronto rapper's expense.

When DJ Akademiks posted the image on Instagram, one user commented: "N***a finally listened to Kenny about workin out." Drake famously poked fun at Kendrick Lamar's workouts on the song, "Push Ups," last year. Another user remarked: "Those dumbbells look like they’re made from foam."

It's far from the first Instagram post from Drake that's made headlines in recent weeks. Back in March, the Toronto rapper hinted at entering a "new chapter" in his career in one post. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he wrote in the caption at the time. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

More recently, he sparked rumors about the title for his next album by captioning a series of pictures, "Iceman." He had already confirmed that he's at work on another solo effort while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Read More: Drake Delivers Heartfelt Closing Speech At Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Drake Kai Cenat

In addition to new music, Drake is also working with Kai Cenat on a video for his song with PartyNextDoor, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME." The two offering $15k to 20 people who love directing and provide him with short clips of ideas they have for the music video.

Following the announcement of the collaboration, Drake made an appearance at Cenat's "Streamer University" event. He shared an encouraging message for up-and-coming streamers during the closing ceremony.

Read More: Kanye West Thanks Drake & Donald Trump Following Larry Hoover's Commutation

