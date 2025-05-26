Drake Delivers Heartfelt Closing Speech At Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Kai Cenat's "Streamer University" has been a resounding success for all involved. The weekend-long boot camp/content creation machine wrapped up on May 25 with a closing ceremony at the University of Akron. The crowd of creators was surprised when Drake delivered a speech on the big screen.

Ahead of the closing ceremony, Cenat teased an appearance from a mystery guest, before saying that Drake had been "watching the whole time" and throwing to the superstar's pre-recorded message. In the message, Drake had nothing but positive remarks for Cenat and his vision.

"To be able to organize this incredible academia event and gather you all together in one place is something that has never been done before," Drake said. "It’s an extraordinary feat, and I want you all to show the most love that you possibly can for your Dean, the one and only Kai Cenat." He continued by calling streaming a legitimate profession. He referred to it as the "ideal" profession, adding that viewers at home are witnessing the next shift in media.

Drake's speech marked the end of what was ultimately a very successful weekend for the 120 creators who were invited. Some of the names involved include DDG, ImDontai, and members of Cenat's AMP crew such as Duke Dennis and Agent00.

Kai Cenat and Drake have had a bit of a history with one another. Historically, the two have been friendly with one another. During the latter's battle with Kendrick Lamar in May 2024, he infamously told Cenat to "stay on stream." He released the video to his diss track "Family Matters" just a few minutes after sending that message.