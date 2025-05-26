Streamer University held some drama, but it was overall a very successful weekend for Kai Cenat and his many streaming colleagues. If you need proof of that, just take a lot at the gargantuan views that DDG, Ray, India Love, Agent, and more raked in over the crash course and content event at the University of Akron.

Thanks to Akademiks TV on Twitter and the Streams Charts page, we have the list of the ten most watched channels during this past weekend. A couple of them streamed for pretty much the entire duration of Streamer University.

DDG, despite his current controversies, topped the list with 3.57 million views (or maybe total hours watched among all viewers, as indicated by the website). He reportedly streamed for 71 hours and 50 minutes, unless there's something we're missing you can correct us on in the comments.

Next on the list is Ray, and he's followed by Streamer University's Dean, Kai Cenat himself. He reportedly hit 1.47 million with five hours and 35 minutes of airtime. The next five spots belong to Rakai, Wendy, Tylil, ExtraEmily, and Funny Mike.

Drake Streamer University

Finally, the last two spots round out with India Love, who got a Drizzy shoutout during the closing ceremony, and Agent00. From May 23 to 25, these creators and many more captivated their audiences and hopefully learned a lot in the process.

Speaking of the 6ix God, Drake gave the creators a surprise with a special message for them. He shouted India out and also praised Kai for his efforts.

"To be able to organize this incredible academia event and gather you all together in one place is something that has never been done before," the OVO mogul remarked. "It’s an extraordinary feat, and I want you all to show the most love that you possibly can for your Dean, the one and only Kai Cenat."

Elsewhere, Tylil unfortunately leaked Drake's number, other streamers ran into issues, and a club outing did not end super well. But it all made for pretty engaging content, and we hope to see more collaborations like these in the future.