Drake has a long and complicated romantic history, and dating rumors with model India Love go all the way back to 2016. These days, she's been rumored to be in a relationship with DDG, although Drizzy's recent closing message for Streamer University has fans thinking otherwise.

For those unaware, the OVO mogul surprised creators at Kai Cenat's weekend-long content creation crash course and content farm at the University of Akron in Ohio. During his message, he shouted out India "Love" Westbrooks, who taught at Streamer University alongside other popular Internet personalities.

"And India, India..." the 6ix God stated, per Complex. "After all these years, you know, all the love that we shared, our friends and our families knowing each other. I just wanted to say, that you'll always be my dog. You'll always be my dog. I got love for you, I'm proud of you."

After this message, the online narrative of him "stealing" India Love from DDG surfaced online, although people are mostly joking... Hopefully. We are not even fully sure if the Michigan rapper and streamer is dating the model. Nevertheless, her flirty interaction with Duke Dennis also had people suspecting some romantic energy.

All in all, this is just some cheeky drama in between a lot of people who know each other and have mutual connections. Hopefully it doesn't go much further beyond that.

Elsewhere, Drake and Kai Cenat have other big plans. The latter will direct the former's "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" music video, but there's a catch. Fans submitted their own ideas, treatments, and clips for a chance to fund a shorter music video for this song. The best of these will get to direct and be a part of the larger production, which is pretty awesome to see.

Also, India Love and DDG continue to interact normally and just seem to have a good time with one another. We'll see if any of this speculation actually holds any weight.