Drake Shares Passionate Praise For India Love And Fans Can't Help But Feel Bad For DDG

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 249 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Praise India Love DDG Hip Hop News
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake's Streamer University message for India Love clashed with her romantic link to DDG and a recent flirty interaction with Duke Dennis.

Drake has a long and complicated romantic history, and dating rumors with model India Love go all the way back to 2016. These days, she's been rumored to be in a relationship with DDG, although Drizzy's recent closing message for Streamer University has fans thinking otherwise.

For those unaware, the OVO mogul surprised creators at Kai Cenat's weekend-long content creation crash course and content farm at the University of Akron in Ohio. During his message, he shouted out India "Love" Westbrooks, who taught at Streamer University alongside other popular Internet personalities.

"And India, India..." the 6ix God stated, per Complex. "After all these years, you know, all the love that we shared, our friends and our families knowing each other. I just wanted to say, that you'll always be my dog. You'll always be my dog. I got love for you, I'm proud of you."

After this message, the online narrative of him "stealing" India Love from DDG surfaced online, although people are mostly joking... Hopefully. We are not even fully sure if the Michigan rapper and streamer is dating the model. Nevertheless, her flirty interaction with Duke Dennis also had people suspecting some romantic energy.

Read More: DDG Shows Love To Kai Cenat After Winning Streamer University MVP

India Love Drake

All in all, this is just some cheeky drama in between a lot of people who know each other and have mutual connections. Hopefully it doesn't go much further beyond that.

Elsewhere, Drake and Kai Cenat have other big plans. The latter will direct the former's "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" music video, but there's a catch. Fans submitted their own ideas, treatments, and clips for a chance to fund a shorter music video for this song. The best of these will get to direct and be a part of the larger production, which is pretty awesome to see.

Also, India Love and DDG continue to interact normally and just seem to have a good time with one another. We'll see if any of this speculation actually holds any weight.

Streamer University had its drama for sure, but it seemed like quite the fun time overall. Fans might not have expected relationship rumors to be such a big part of it, but hey, that's just the Internet.

Read More: Adin Ross Hints At Drake's Possible Involvement In A Soulja Boy & DDG Boxing Match

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
All White Dusse Affair Gossip Social Media Pleads For Duke Dennis & India Love To Date After Flirtatious Interaction 4.8K
drake-kai-cenat-streamer-university-pop-culture-news Music Drake Delivers Heartfelt Closing Speech At Kai Cenat's Streamer University 2.1K
DDG Internet Beef Streamer University Pop Culture News Pop Culture DDG Teaches Class How To Win Internet Beef At Streamer University 1317
DDG Sister Halle Bailey Fans Defending Hip Hop News Viral DDG's Sister Refuses To Apologize To Halle Bailey And Her Fans For Defending The Rapper 2.2K