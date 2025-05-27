To say that DDG isn't in a great spot would be an understatement. But that is his reality as the rapper and content creator is facing some serious allegations. Those would be from the mother of his son, Halle Bailey.

She managed to secure a restraining order against him, as well as reported temporary custody of their child, Halo. Because of this, DDG cannot be within 100 yards of either of them. She two alleged examples of both physical and verbal abuse with the most notable being of her allegedly sustaining bruises and a chipped tooth.

Overall, there is still more to learn about this. But that hasn't stopped the internet from picking sides and staunchly defending who they believe in. For example, DJ Akademiks has been repeatedly calling out Halle Bailey for damaging the Michigan native's reputation.

Conversely, Soulja Boy has taken issue with DDG and has since challenged him to a boxing match.

But the "pink dreads" MC has gained another public defender in India Love, a fellow content creator and model. She and DDG were two of the "professors" at Kai Cenat's Streamer University recently that was held at the University of Akron.

DDG Streamer University

The internet began stirring up relationship rumors between the two due to their friendly interactions at the streaming crash course. This narrative was pushed even further thanks to Drake's closing speech which saw him praise India Love a ton.

"And India, India... After all these years, you know, all the love that we shared, our friends and our families knowing each other. I just wanted to say, that you'll always be my dog. You'll always be my dog. I got love for you, I'm proud of you."

But what also might fuel these cheeky rumors more so is India's recent outpouring of support for DDG. In a clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, she praises his "behind-the-scenes type of character" and "when-nobody's-watching type of character." Love constantly talks about how genuine and respectful he is and how supportive he is of other people's goals.

She also doubled down in her admiration for DDG by stressing that she doesn't care about all of the outside noise surrounding him. This led a lot of people to warn her and drag her for her "tone deaf" comments. "These women have a natural allegiance to losers," one person writes. "Women who say "I don't care about what he did to others bc he's been great to me," end up learning a tough lesson," another adds.