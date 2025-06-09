People have been having fun stirring up DDG and India Love dating rumors. Folks started to do this when Kai Cenat's Streamer University program was going on not too long ago. Internet users only caught them engaging in what looked to be no more than just friendly conversations.

But in today's day and age that's all that's really needed to run with a rumor like this. However, some have not been as playful with India Love and DDG chopping it up. Per the Instagram model and influencer, she's been receiving quite a bit of hate.

There is some proof to back up her claims, especially on Twitter. "India love f*ckin with DDG just made her a 1, corny asf lol," one user tweets. Another reads, "And get DDG weird lookin a*s and India Love bubble gum airhead filled brain a*s off my feed by today."

The reason for all of these harsh comments is because her and the rapper/content creator were at Cenat and AMP's pool party. They were spotted hanging out once again, although things got slightly spicier.

That's because India Love went ahead and threw it back on the Michigan native, much to his delight. Some hateful replies have stemmed from DDG dealing with the very serious allegations from his ex and mother of his child, Halle Bailey.

DDG & Halle Bailey

Right now, they are in a custody battle and both have accused each other of not being suitable parents for Halo. Most recently, a judge denied the rapper's restraining order request against Halle.

But as for India Love, she is doing A-okay. In a recent clip caught by Hollywood Unlocked, she says that when she sees stuff like this being said about her, she tends to just move on.

She doubled down on her blasé attitude by boldly comparing the hate she's received to what Jesus endured. "I don't let it shake me up because they hated Jesus for one. For two, they gon' hate whether I do all the best sh*t in the world-- y'all still going to find something negative to say."

This stirred up even more backlash with many finding it wild that she would draw such a parallel to a figure like Jesus. "I hate when people say this. They hated Jesus because of the good he was doing, not because he bopping around the industry. Think more highly of yourself 😭" one person says. "Jesus wondering how He got in this!" another types.