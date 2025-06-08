DDG & India Love Drive Fans Wild With Viral Twerk Sesh At Pool Party

There has been a lot of relationship speculation around DDG and India Love as of late, which this dance will only send into overdrive.

Kai Cenat and AMP recently hosted a pretty wild pool party, with DDG and other stars like India Love in attendance. It seemed like a pretty great time overall, especially for the aforementioned duo. They recently went viral for a clip of Love throwing it back on the Michigan rapper with a friend. As caught by FearBuck on Twitter, it resulted in a very excited reaction from him.

For those unaware, DDG and India Love have relationship rumors flying around their name, although some recent interactions suggest otherwise. For example, Drake recently gave a speech for Streamer University graduates which praised India, leading some to joke that Drizzy stole the streamer's girl. Jokes aside, this was probably just because he has his own dating rumors with the model from as far back as 2016.

Also, India Love recently hung out with Duke Dennis, and their interaction caused some romantic speculation as well. All of that's to say that one shouldn't take any of these situations as full-on proof of romantic involvement. Fans will make their conspiracy theories regardless, but only these celebrities really know what's going on.

As such, we will see whether or not the near future actually clears this up for anyone involved. For now, it's only speculation, so that twerking video could be anything. After all, it's only a dance.

DDG And Halle Bailey

Elsewhere, India Love's recent defense of DDG got her in hot water due to the allegations surrounding his previous relationship with Halle Bailey. The former couple and coparents accused each other of abuse and their fans continue to stretch this drama out in very ugly ways.

We will see whether or not that contentious situation sees a private resolution anytime soon. The two still have to deal with upcoming court dates to settle their custody split and have temporary restraining orders based on their allegations against each other.

Regardless of all this context, India Love and DDG really enjoyed Streamer University as two professors at the University of Akron-hosted event. Who knows what their next content and career journeys could bring? We'll see if that goes any deeper, and whether or not this twerking display suggest something more.

