Social Media Pleads For Duke Dennis & India Love To Date After Flirtatious Interaction

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 859 Views
All White Dusse Affair
India Westbrooks attends the all White Dusse affair at Prive on May 14, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
India Love has a high-profile dating history. The model and one-time recording artist history includes The Game, Lil Yachty, and Roddy Richh.

DDG brought India Love to the Streamer University but it appears social media wants to see a relationship blossom between Love and popular streamer Duke Dennis. 

Clips of Duke and India’s interactions have spread rapidly across TikTok and X, fueling rumors of a growing connection. Fans aren’t just watching—they’re analyzing every glance, laugh, and pause.

One clip, now widely shared, shows Duke arriving at India’s room. Just before he enters, she gives herself a quick spritz of perfume, a nervous smile on her face. Duke, on the other hand, remains his usual composed self, sitting comfortably as they talk. That small moment set the internet on fire.

The two internet personalities, who serve as “professors” at the fictional university, have sparked online buzz—not for their teaching—but for their off-hours link-ups that feel more like a budding romance than faculty meetings. Viewers flooded the comment sections with hot takes, swooning reactions, and predictions. 

One user wrote, “Everybody wants her, but she wants Duke,” while another joked, “She just like us fr.” 

Comments piled up describing the two as a perfect match, noting that Duke has the kind of aura that commands attention, and India radiates the same energy from the opposite end. “This is like the perfect match,” one person wrote, capturing the internet’s collective sentiment.

More: India Love Channels Bianca Censori While Modeling Kanye West's "WET" Shirt

Duke Dennis & India Love

Fans also pointed out that India’s behavior with Duke was different from past interactions, especially with other male creators. “She ain’t do all that for DDG,” one commenter noted, referencing a prior internet romance. 

Others were simply living for the moment, writing things like, “Streamer University is about to be legendary,” and “I LOVE BEING A GIRL—that’s exactly how it be.”

The intrigue didn’t end with the dorm visit. In another viral clip posted by content creator FearBuck, Duke casually offers to fly India out to Atlanta. She lights up, clearly excited, while he coolly promises they’ll plan it soon. The brief exchange only added fuel to the speculation that something deeper might be unfolding behind the scenes.

GloRilla showed interest in Duke Dennis before his viral moment with India Love. The Memphis rap star flirted with the streamer in a bar on “ILBB2.”

Dennis would react to the shout out with admiration. However, nothing has flourished between Glo and Dennis. 

More: India Love Net Worth 2024: What Is The Model & Influencer Worth?

