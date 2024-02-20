India Love Channels Bianca Censori While Modeling Kanye West's "WET" Shirt

Model India Love has been spending a whole lot of time with Bianca Censori as of late. Overall, it seems like the model is actually very good friends with Censori. Moreover, this has led to some closeness with none other than Kanye West. This is certainly a good time to be close to Ye given everything he has going on. He just dropped Vultures 1 and he has plans to come through with two more volumes. Furthermore, he has been increasing his Yeezy production as he has some new shoes and clothes out.

One of the many garments that he has been pushing as of late is a white tank top that says WET on the front. In fact, this is a tank top that Bianca has been wearing a whole lot. At this point, it seems like the flagship garment that Ye is trying to push for his women consumers. In addition to Censori, it seems like India Love is now an official face of the tank top. Below, you can see some snaps where she is wearing the piece with some booty shorts. It shows off all of her curves, which will likely lead to more units being sold.

India Love x Yeezy

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Love continues to model for Ye. After all, it is probably a decent enough gig. Not to mention, her connection with Censori will certainly make things easier. Hopefully, for Ye, this leads to a rejuvenation of his brand.

