Bianca Censori Dons Strange & Skimpy Outfit With India Love & Bobby Lytes

Bianca Censori is know for her wild fashion choices, and at this point, it's a reputation that she has to uphold. Moreover, she wore just a piece of fabric on her chest, held loosely together by some thin strings in a very revealing way, while she was out clubbing with India Love and Bobby Lytes. Overall, it's exactly the kind of steamy and provocative fit that we expect from the architect, and what made her such a "household name" in pop culture media. Of course, part of that obsession is also her hyper-famous husband, but either angle is bound to make some headlines pop.

In fact, during the clip below, the entourage listens to the closing track on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new album Vultures in the background. It's actually been quite curious to see how Bianca Censori relates to this whole rollout, and it's particularly interesting because of the cover art. Rather than featuring his full-length album collaborator, Ye chose to feature his wife on the cover, who poses alongside him in his Jason Voorhess and black leather look. Maybe the other volumes of this project, which are supposedly coming soon, will feature other covers more indicative of the musical duo and not the married duo.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Phone Backgrounds Revealed To Be “Vultures 1” Teaser

Bianca Censori's Latest Eye-Catching Fit

Regardless, Bianca Censori's buddy for this night out, India Love, is also stirring up some conversation online. Footage recently emerged online of her recording her vocals for the cut "KEYS TO MY LIFE" on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's first Vultures installment. Again, considering how these rollouts go, we wouldn't bet on those follow-ups coming out, but they seem committed to the idea. A lot of folks wouldn't want India to hop back on, though, as some people clowned this new footage of her recording her contributions.

Meanwhile, the Chicago artist's exploits also got his wife deep in the rap circles, hanging out with the likes of Playboi Carti recently. We'll see if any environment changes provoke a style change, too, but again, she has a reputation to uphold. Where does this rank in the pantheon of absurd fits from the couple? Let us know in the comments and stick around on HNHH for more news and updates on Bianca Censori.

Read More: Kanye West Lists Bianca Censori’s Infamous “WET” Tank Top For Sale