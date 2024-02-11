Kanye West Drops New "Vultures 1" Cover But Fans Still Have Issues

Late on Saturday night, Kanye West dropped a new version of the cover art for his album, Vultures 1. The Jason Vorhees-esque hockey mask won by a figure on the album cover has been changed from white to black. However, the change was not the one that more modest fans were hoping for. Many fans still had issues with the scantily clad Bianca Censori who also appears on the cover. "How am I supposed to play this in my car and my mom sees this album cover," one fan asked. "Wasn’t he complaining about his baby momma being too sexual to raise his kids," noted another. "Salam brother Kanye, can we please get a Halal version of the cover. Thank you," requested a third.

Last week, Kanye posted an image to his Instagram story of himself and Censori showing off their respective phone backgrounds. West's was a picture of Censori wearing a leather bikini. Meanwhile, Censori's was a picture of someone dressed as Jason Vorhees. While Censori appears to be topless on the cover of Vultures 1, it is now relatively evident that the innocuous photo was a backdoor teaser for the cover art.

Iconic Jason Vorhees Actor Co-Signs Kanye Mask Use

Meanwhile, the original image of Kanye in the iconic white Jason Vorhees mask has been co-signed by Kane Hodder, who played Vorhees in four of the Friday The 13th films. "I was watching a bunch of the videos and I love it. Kanye, you gotta let me get you a better mask though. That's kind of a cheesy one. I could get you a nice one and if you would just, during your performance, give the eyes a little bit. That's what gets people when you're wearing the mask. Do the big eyes," Hodder told TMZ. Furthermore, Hodder said he'd be happy to send Kanye a film-worn variant from his own collection.

Hodder is one of the most beloved Jason actors, despite appearing as Jason in some of the franchise's more infamous entries. He first played Jason in Friday the 13th VII: The New Blood and would reprise the role for the next three entries in the series. This includes the infamous Jason Takes Manhattan as well as Jason X, the one set in space 200 years in the future. Kanye is yet to publicly respond to Hodder's offer of a new mask.

