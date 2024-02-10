Cover Art For Kanye West's "Vultures 1" Memed By Fans

In the hours after Kanye West released Vultures 1, fans have begun to create meme versions of the cover art. The album cover art shows a scantily clad woman, presumably Bianca Censori, standing with her back to the camera and facing a man dressed like Jason Vorhees, presumably Kanye. The art was actually teased earlier this month by an innocuous Instagram post of Kanye and Censori showing off their phone backgrounds.

Some fans made the artwork more modest, giving Censori a bra and skirt. Others changed the image of Kanye to a stock PNG of Jason Vorhees. The meme versions came thick and fast, especially as the album was briefly removed from Apple Music for 20 minutes. Have you seen any of the cover memes? Do you have a favorite? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Quavo Was Removed From Kanye West's "Fuk Sumn" And Fans Aren't Happy

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Drop "Vultures 1": All Features & Production Credits

Vultures 1 is absolutely stuffed with features. The first feature of Vultures 1 is India Love on "Keys To My Life". Two songs later, Kanye is joined by his daughter North West for "Talking/Once Again". That is followed by an appearance from Freddie Gibbs on "Back To Me". Tracks 7 and 8 are another pair of back-to-back features, with Nipsey Hussle & YG appearing on "Do It" and Quavo featuring on "Paperwork". The final four features can be found between tracks 10 and 13. There are two appearances by Playboi Carti - "Fuk Sum" (also featuring Travis Scott) and "Carnival" (also featuring Rich The Kid). Meanwhile, Chris Brown adds his vocals to "Beg Forgiveness". Finally, there is the album's namesake, which features Lil Durk & Bump J.

Meanwhile, the album also features a whole host of producers. with Genius listing 40 in total. Big names include JPEGMAFIA, London On Da Track, Timbaland, and Wheezy. Another veteran presence is Ambezza, a multi-platinum producer who produced "Life Is Good" from Future & Drake. There are also 51 writers on Vultures 1.

Read More: Kanye West Posts Conversation About Lack Of "Vultures 1" Spotify Drop

Best Vultures 1 Meme Covers

[via]