Kanye West Posts Conversation About Lack Of "Vultures 1" Spotify Drop

Amid complaints that Vultures 1 has not dropped on Spotify, Kanye West shared a snippet of a conversation about two of the album's producers asking the same thing. The conversation between "Wayne Create" and Traxster. In the conversation, Wayne says that the album not being on Spotify could hurt the album's chart position. However, Traxstar assured him that Spotify "always lagged behind" in terms of availability for immediate releases.

The rollout of the long-awaited album has been a lot and chaotic. The album was briefly remvoed from Apple Music for 20 minutes for an unknown reason. However, fans have already declared it to be one of Kanye's best. It is expected that Kanye will release parts two and three of the album across the next two months.

Rich The Kid Calls Kanye West "The GOAT"

Kanye West

Meanwhile, Rich the Kid has declared Kanye "the GOAT" during a sidewalk interview with Baller Alert. "He is the GOAT, no debate," Rich said. It's a fitting declaration as Rich recently collabed with Kanye and Playboi Carti for "Carnival", which appears on the now-released Vultures I. "Carnival" also caused some pre-release controversy as Ozzy Osbourne claimed that the song contained an uncleared Black Sabbath sample.

Furthermore, the impromptu interview also saw Rich reveal that he is planning to drop a massive bet on the Super Bowl. Rich said he was going to place a $1 million bet on Sunday's game. The Chiefs and 49ers face off in Vegas in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl. An estimated $23.1 billion has been bet on the matchup. That eclipses the estimated $16B put down on bets for last year's game between the Chiefs and Eagles. However, Rich refused to say which team he was putting his money on. Born and raised in Queens, it's hard to say which team Rich will be backing.

