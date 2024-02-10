Kanye West & Bianca Censori Phone Backgrounds Revealed To Be "Vultures 1" Teaser

With the release of Vultures 1, an Instagram post from Kanye West earlier this year suddenly makes a lot more sense. The album cover art shows a scantily-clad woman, presumably Bianca Censori, standing with her back to the camera and facing a man dressed like Jason Vorhees. While not confirmed, it is fairly safe to assume that the man is Kanye. Are you a fan of the cover art? Let us know in the comments.

Last week, Kanye posted an image to his Instagram story of himself and Censori showing off their respective phone backgrounds. West's was a picture of Censori wearing a leather bikini. Meanwhile, Censori's was a picture of someone dressed as Jason Vorhees. While Censori appears to be topless on the cover of Vultures 1, it is now relatively evident that the innocuous photo was a backdoor teaser for the cover art.

Read More: Kanye West's NSFW Photos Of Bianca Censori Continue To Confuse And Concern Fans

Rich The Kid Calls Kanye West "The GOAT"

Meanwhile, Kanye collaborator Rich the Kid recently had some high praise for the controversial rapper. "He is the GOAT, no debate," Rich told Baller Alert in Vegas. It's a fitting declaration as Rich recently collabed with Kanye and Playboi Carti for "Carnival", which appears on the now-released Vultures I. "Carnival" also caused some pre-release controversy as Ozzy Osbourne claimed that the song contained an uncleared Black Sabbath sample.

Furthermore, the impromptu interview also saw Rich reveal that he is planning to drop a massive bet on the Super Bowl. Rich said he was going to place a $1 million bet on Sunday's game. The Chiefs and 49ers face off in Vegas in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl. An estimated $23.1 billion has been bet on the matchup. That eclipses the estimated $16B put down on bets for last year's game between the Chiefs and Eagles. However, Rich refused to say which team he was putting his money on. Born and raised in Queens, it's hard to say which team Rich will be backing.

Read More: North West's Basketball Skills Have Fans Revisiting Kanye's Chris Paul Claims

[via]