Kanye West's NSFW Photos Of Bianca Censori Continue To Confuse And Concern Fans

Fans have continued to express their concern and confusion over Kanye West and his continued posting of Bianca Censori. The latest images show Censori in a skimpy, back-laced outfit and a gimp mask in the kitchen. West captioned the image "cream of wheat". He went on to post several other images of Censori in the same outfit around a sparsely furnished apartment.

However, the bizarre posts, which have been the only thing West has posted since he rejoined Instagram last month, have continued to ire the of fans. "Stop humiliating this girl, please. Be better," one wrote. "Stop this bullshit and drop the album man," added another. "I think Bianca is an experiment at this point," theorized a third. It's not the first time that West's behavior concerning Censori has alarmed fans. People have likened Censori to a "radicalized" Kim Kardashian. Furthermore, people have noted that West has tried to model Censori's appearance to match Kardashian's.

Kanye West Files Bianca Censori-Inspired Trademark

Meanwhile, West is once again expanding his business ventures. Last week, he filed a trademark for the phrase "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU". The phrase was seemingly inspired by a post on Instagram that West made last week. It served as the caption for a photo of Censori smiling as she relaxed on a couch. It's unclear what West intends to do with the trademark at this time.

It comes a week after West wished his wife a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse. Inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me. And the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," West wrote alongside a close-up photo of Censori's face. However, most responses to the post were fans mocking West about the often-delayed Vultures album, which is now expected on January 19.

