Kanye West & Bianca Censori Show Off Their Phone Backgrounds

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have shown off their respective phone backgrounds in a post on West's Instagram story. West's is a picture of Censori in a black leather bikini. Meanwhile, Censori's background is a picture of Jason Vorhees, or at least someone dressed as Jason Vorhees. What do you think of their phone backgrounds? Let us know in the comments.

It's a fairly wholesome departure from the typical content that West has posted on his account. Fans have continued to express their concern and confusion over West and his continued posting of Bianca Censori. One recent post showed Censori in a skimpy, back-laced outfit and a gimp mask in the kitchen. West captioned the image "cream of wheat". He went on to post several other images of Censori in the same outfit around a sparsely furnished apartment. Many of the photos have invoked the previously raised concerns that Censori is a "radicalized Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West Files Bianca Censori-Inspired Trademark

@kanyewest on Instagram

Meanwhile, West is once again expanding his business ventures. Last week, he filed a trademark for the phrase "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU". The phrase was seemingly inspired by a post on Instagram that West made last week. It served as the caption for a photo of Censori smiling as she relaxed on a couch. It's unclear what West intends to do with the trademark at this time.

It comes a week after West wished his wife a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse. Inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me. And the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," West wrote alongside a close-up photo of Censori's face. However, most responses to the post were fans mocking West about the often-delayed Vultures album, which is now expected on January 19.

