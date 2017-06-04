instragram
- RelationshipsKanye West & Bianca Censori Show Off Their Phone BackgroundsFans were a little surprised that the pair didn't have matching backgrounds.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Seemingly Invokes Ms. Jacky Oh!'s Death While Responding To IG HatersBanks reminded a hater that the woman who laughed at her on "Wild'N'Out" died this year.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBow Wow Responds To Court Ruling That He's The Father Of Another ChildBow Wow says he's blessed after the court ruled he is the father of Stone Moss.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyler, The Creator Shows Off His Immense Talent During Studio SessionTyler recently took to Instagram with a clip of him working on the song "SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE."By Alexander Cole
- Gram6ix9ine Flexes His Obscene Chain Collection6ix9ine continues to be unashamed.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne And Girlfriend Denise Bidot Share Mystery TeaseLil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot cryptically took to Instagram to share a few mysterious teasers that left fans guessing.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicKodak Black Rep Claims He Was Brutally Attacked By 7 GuardsKodak Black's legal team claim he was struck in the head with a metal object.By Aron A.
- SportsDrake & Fred VanVleet Hilariously Photobombed By Kyle LowryLowry had to make sure he got some shine. By Alexander Cole
- MusicJessie J Pays Tribute To Her Body Guard After His Sudden DeathThe singer says he was like family.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Shares Photo Of Her 13-Year-Old Self: 90's Teen SwaggerShe was posing as a rebel.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Stunting In Dubai Lands Him In The HospitalThe kid couldn't handle the heat.By Zaynab
- NewsCharlamagne Tha God Pays "Homage" To "Charlie Brown" CharacterLinus is a "warrior."By Zaynab
- MusicJennifer Lopez Turns 49: Instagram Roundup Of The Diva's Best MomentsA retrospective look at her best Instagram moments is a celebration in itself.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Steps Back From Social Media Due To "Negative Shit" From Her FansThe pop singer will be laying low on her socials after receiving much grief from her following.By Zaynab
- MusicFuture Says Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Album Is “Amazing & Crazy”Future is saying Nicki's forthcoming album is a "classic."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSkepta Is Now A Chief In NigeriaSay hello to Chief Skepta.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSkippa Da Flippa Calls Coach K "50 Year Old Hater," Wants Out Of Quality Control ContractSkippa Da Flippa sends shots at Coach K and Quality Control. By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Claps Back At Lindsey Lohan Over Comments Made About Her BraidsKim Kardashian ain't with Lindsey Lohan chiming in about her new braid look.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx Rings In 50th Birthday With Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris & MoreJamie Foxx celebrated his birthday the same way any 25-year-old would. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAzealia Banks "In Tears" After Wendy Williams Suggests She Sells Sex For MoneyWendy Williams hurt Azealia Banks with this one. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChrisette Michele Accused Of Sharing Someone Else's Miscarriage PhotoInstagram users are putting Chrisette Michele on blast.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFrench Montana Pays Tribute To His Grandmother During Stop In Morocco.French Montana give his thanks.By Matt F
- MusicTroy Ave Says He's Dropping "The Album Of The Summer" After MixtapeTroy with some big words on Instagram. By Matt F