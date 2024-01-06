Kanye West Shares Birthday Message For Bianca Censori

Kanye West has shared a birthday message for his wife Bianca Censori. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse. Inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me. And the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," West wrote alongside a close-up photo of Censori's face.

Censori, 17 years Kanye's junior, turned 29 this week. However, many of the comments on Kanye's post were about how the rapper continues to keep his new album, Vultures, unreleased. The album currently has no scheduled release date after Kanye decided to pull it last minute from its expected New Year's Eve release. As for Censori and Kanye, it appears their relationship is doing well after they were reported to be on a "break" in November 2023. The news of the break came after reports that Ye had turned the architect and Yeezy staffer into a "radicalized version of Kim Kardashian". Furthermore, her family and friends became increasingly concerned throughout the couple's recent months-long trip to Italy. Additionally, it appeared their breaking point was reports that Ye had imposed a strict set of rules for Censori to live by.

Kanye West Instagram Return Concerns Fans

Kanye returned to Instagram in December 2023, having left the platform in April. He announced his initial exit with a screenshot of the account deactivation prompt. Additionally, his decision to deactivate his account came about a month after he was resuspended and proceeded to say he "liked Jewish people" after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street.

However, not everyone has been a fan of Kanye's return to the platform. Of Kanye's seven posts on the platform, three have been on Censori in revealing outfits. This has sparked previously raised concerns that Kanye mistreats Censori. In the comments, many people have likened Kanye's treatment of Censori to playing with a doll.

