Kanye West Is “Controlling” Bianca Censori Through Fashion Choices, Kathy Griffin Claims

Kathy Griffin has accused Kanye West of "controlling" Bianca Censori through their various headline-grabbing fashion choices. Griffin laid out her allegations in a lengthy TikTok earlier this week. “We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right? I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through. So when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her. I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever," Griffin said.

Furthermore, Griffin pointed to the viral images of Censori performing oral sex on Kanye West during a Venice gondola ride as further evidence that something nefarious is going on. “When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt — knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras — that to me just reeks of abuse. Like ‘get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi'," she continued.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spark Massive Crowd Amid Photoshoot

As if to prove the point being made by Kathy Griffin, the couple has once again gone viral for their outfits. While in Florence, West stopped in the middle of the street to do an impromptu photoshoot of Censori in a lowcut gold one-piece. With her now dark hair, Censori looks disturbingly like Kim Kardashian. In fact, many people have expressed concern that West is simply trying to turn Censori into a right-wing Kim Kardashian who won't leave him.

Regardless, a large crowd surrounded the couple as Kanye, who was fully dressed and had his face covered, continued to take photographs. Censori didn't look entirely comfortable with what was going on. This is another thing that people have pointed to - Censori has never looked enthusiastic or comfortable about the outfits she wears or the massive amount of attention Kanye seemingly generates for then. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

