Kanye West Previews Single With Backstreet Boys Sample, Timbaland Confirms Producer Credit

Kanye West has shared another preview for a track from his upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign. "Everybody" was briefly previewed in a video shared by West, which showed the rapper standing imposingly on a balcony as the track played. The brief clip shared confirms that the song includes a prominent sample of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys that melts into an enticing beat.

Elsewhere, Timbaland also confirmed that he has served as a producer on the album. "One of my best body of work," Timbaland wrote on Instagram while showing a hand-written tracklist. The reveal came soon after Dolla Sign revealed the tracklist in full himself. Of particular note, the album appears to include "New Body", the track the pair recorded with Nicki Minaj and never released. However, it remains to be seen if Minaj remains on the track.

Kanye West Continues To Cause Controversy

However, the rollout of the new album has not been without controversy. People have taken issue with West's choice to use the double-headed eagle motif to promote the album. On the surface, the symbol merely appears to be the same motif used on the Albanian flag and one that appears in iconography as far back as the Bronze Age. However, it also bears a similarity to the Reichsadler, an imperial eagle design used throughout German history. Of course, that also includes usage by the Nazis during their 13-year control of the country.

Not helping matters for West is some of the other content that has emerged surrounding the album. An alleged snippet of a new song appears to see Ye make reference to his history of anti-semitism. "They say I’m anti-Semitic. But I just f-cked a Jewish b-tch. I just f-cked a Jewish b-tch," Ye can be heard rapping in the leaked bar. It's unclear what the context of the line is within the larger song. However, it's just more proof that Ye is intent only doubling down on his controversial behavior.

Timbaland Confirms Producer Credit

