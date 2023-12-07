Kanye West Shows Off New Vultures Logo Which Is Either A Nod To Albania Or Something More Sinister

Kanye West is someone who has been embroiled in a ton of controversy over the last few years. Overall, last year was particularly bad for him, albeit self-inflicted. He went on numerous right-wing talk shows and spouted Nazi talking points. Although people like Alex Jones even called him out for Hitler worship, Ye continued to act deranged. Eventually, he went away for a while, and now, he is spending his time overseas, working on a new album with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign.

In fact, Ye dropped a song with Ty Dolla $ign, simply called "Vultures." The song hasn't had much staying power, however, some fans quite enjoyed it. Now, it appears as though the song has its very own merch. In the Instagram post below, a fan could be seen engaging with Ye out in public. The artist could be seen wearing a logo that said "Vultures" and it included the depiction of a double-headed eagle. As HipHopDX pointed out, this could have been a nod to Drake who wore something kind of like this in the "Polar Opposites" video.

Kanye West Delivers New Logo

Of course, this is also the logo on the flag of Albania. That said, there is also a pretty sinister interpretation here. The two-headed eagle was used by Nazi Germany as its coat of arms back in the day. Given Kanye's love of Nazi imagery and ideology, it is easy to see why someone would jump to this conclusion first. Ye has not been deserving of the benefit of the doubt, but at the end of the day, we could be wrong. Perhaps it is just an image that he likes and that he feels fits the style of the song. Who knows at this point?

