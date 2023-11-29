Kanye West Catches Heat From The ADL Over "Vultures" Lyrics

Kanye West is someone who has consistently gotten himself into a bit of trouble thanks to his personal comments. Overall, this has been a problem for a long time with him. Last year, it truly got to its worst point thanks to his rampant anti-semitism. This turned out to be a breaking point for a lot of people. After all, he was hanging out with self-proclaimed white supremacists, all while perpetuating evil stereotypes. However, he is still making music, and there are fans who want to hear it.

For instance, he just dropped a new song called "Vultures." In this song, he delivers some bizarre lyrics about Jewish women. Overall, the lyrics feel very out of place and they were very clearly a way to garner a reaction. Fans were not super thrilled with the lyrics, and as you can imagine, a lot of anti-hate groups didn't like it either. According to TMZ, the Anti-Defamation League has come out, saying "At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred."

Kanye West On "Vultures"

Moreover, the American Jewish Committee is also speaking out about Kanye. In their eyes, this is just another sad attempt in which Ye is denigrating Jewish people. "To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable," the group said. At this point, it feels like Ye just won't stop. He knows that these kinds of comments add to the rollout, even if people are offended. Hopefully, he wises up, sooner or later.

