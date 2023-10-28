Kanye West Arrives In Saudi Arabia: Watch

Kanye West recently stopped by the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight.

BYCaroline Fisher
Recently, Kanye West was spotted touching down in Saudi Arabia for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight. The controversial performer was captured walking into the building, where he was greeted by a modest crowd of excited onlookers. Ye kept it casual, rocking an all black fit with a pair of his signature sock-shoes.

He appeared to be in good spirits, despite some new damning allegations that have recently come to light. While Ye may be on the cusp of a highly-anticipated new album with Ty Dolla Sign, he continues to receive backlash for his antisemitic remarks. A recent Times piece calls back to an alleged encounter one Jewish Adidas executive had with Ye, which saw the artist asking him to kiss a portrait of Hitler every day.

Kanye West Attends Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou Fight

Ye's also accused of showing pornographic videos to several other executives out of nowhere. Kanye's antics over the years have managed to chip away at his once robust fanbase. Regardless, he continues to have some listeners eagerly awaiting his next project. He was previously reported to have a massive performance in Italy with Ty Dolla Sign scheduled for this week. It was ultimately scrapped, however. Their joint album doesn't have an official release date yet, but the pair will reportedly debut it at various stadiums at listening parties on November 3.

Recently, he was also visited at his Florence, Italy villa by Metro Boomin, who's rumored to be assisting with the LP. The award-winning producer later shared a Tweet, which seemingly referenced the upcoming project. This only further fueled the speculation. What do you think of Kanye West visiting Saudi Arabia for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

