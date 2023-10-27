Kanye West Allegedly Wanted A Jewish Adidas Executive To Kiss A Portrait Of Hitler Every Day

Kanye West and Adidas are no longer partnered together and for very good reason. Overall, this is because Ye was becoming increasingly anti-semitic in the public eye. Consequently, Adidas invoked a "morals clause." According to The New York Times, this moral clause had existed since 2016, however, the brand never used it. In a new investigative report on Adidas and Kanye, it seems as though the brand would have had plenty of opportunities to use it on Ye.

There are some very damning allegations in the Times piece. For instance, Ye was at the Adidas headquarters in Germany about a decade ago. During that meeting, he allegedly got so mad with their designs, he drew a swastika on a page. Furthermore, he had one interaction with a Jewish executive where he told him to kiss a Hitler portrait, every single day. Not to mention, Ye apparently claims to have paid a large sum to a former employee due to his rampant Hitler worship. To make matters worse, on a few occasions, Ye invoked ugly stereotypes Jewish people that are not worth repeating.

Kanye West Under The Microscope

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

As the partnership continued, things allegedly got worse. For instance, Ye stands accused of showing employees pornographic videos out of nowhere. He even made executives watch porn with him at a meeting. From there, it is said that Adidas would have special codes depending on what mood Kanye was in. Whenever there was a "code red," it meant that he was in an episode. It also meant that those on the frontlines were simply exhausted, and needed some kind of break. The company even got meditation apps for new employees working in the Yeezy division.

Needless to say, the alleged work environment was not pleasant. Many knew of these problems already, but they have never been reported in this fashion before. Let us know what you think of the report, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

