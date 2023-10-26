Metro Boomin’s Cryptic Reference To Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Album Leaves Fans Speculating

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album is said to debut in November at a recently-announced "multi-stadium listening event." While fans have been anxiously awaiting new details of the upcoming project, it looks like Ye's been spending time with some of his other musician friends. Recently, he was spotted hanging out at his villa in Italy with Metro Boomin, who may or may not be assisting him with the LP.

While this is only a rumor for now, the award-winning producer compounded speculation today when he dropped a cryptic Tweet. "¥$¥$¥$," he wrote, seemingly referencing the duo's collaborative project. It's safe to say that adding Metro Boomin to the mix would be a welcome surprise for fans. They've also joined forces in the past, so it doesn't seem to be off the table.

His possible contribution to Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's new project isn't the only exciting thing Metro Boomin has on the way, however. He's had fans eager to hear a collaborative album with Future for quite some time. Luckily, it appears as though it could be closer than ever. He took to social media last week to respond to a post about hip hop's "current slump," claiming that his collab with Future is what the genre needs to overcome it.

This only built further anticipation for the project, which has yet to get an official release date. As for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign, they were scheduled to host a massive show in Italy later this week, however, it appears as though it could be called off. According to sources who spoke with Billboard Italy, the eagerly-anticipated show is "very unlikely" to happen. What do you think about Metro Boomin posting about Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's upcoming album? What do you think he's alluding to? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

