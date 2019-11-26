new york times
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Faces New Allegations From Two Ex-PartnersEmma Duncan and Maura Hooper detailed their alleged experiences in a new interview.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift's Team Addresses Sexuality Rumors: "No Boundary Some Journalists Won’t Cross": ReportTaylor Swift isn't happy about the rumors surrounding her sexuality.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTaraji P. Henson Slams "Dangerous" Decision To Provide Rental Cars To "The Color Purple" CastHenson's comments came in a wide-ranging "New York Times" article.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearKanye West Allegedly Wanted A Jewish Adidas Executive To Kiss A Portrait Of Hitler Every DayKanye is also being accused of ambushing employees with pornographic videos.By Alexander Cole
- MusicEminem Reflects On Experiences As A Battle RapperEminem says that his experience as a battle rapper was the "greatest thing."By Cole Blake
- MusicGucci Mane Shares Unique Way That Birdman Inspired HimGucci Mane told NYT about a unique way he found inspiration.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicEminem Praises Nas' Classic Album "Illmatic"Eminem gave a shoutout to Nas as a celebration of raps music's 50th anniversary.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music50 Cent Recalls Initially Clowning Juvenile Over "400 Degreez"50 Cent recently reflected on his initially reaction to Juvenile's "400 Degreez."By Cole Blake
- TechElon Musk Singles Out The New York Times By Taking Their Verification AwayElon Musk was feeling spiteful.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Spice Says She & Drake Are "Cool"The "Bikini Bottom" hitmaker opened up to the New York Times about her relationship with the OVO kingpin.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar Explains Why He Stays Off Social MediaKendrick Lamar discussed his social media presence during a new interview with The New York Times.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMoneyBagg Yo Brings NYT Reporter To Walker Homes In Memphis: WatchBig Bagg seems to be bringing the story of his humble beginnings to one of America's biggest publications.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSerena Williams Calls Out "New York Times" For Confusing Her With Sister VenusIn a print article about Serena Ventures, the publication used Venus's photo. "Even I am overlooked," she wrote. The outlet later offered an explanation.By Erika Marie
- TechJoe Rogan's Spotify Deal May Be Worth More Than The Alleged $100 MillionJoe Rogan's Spotify deal is worth truck loads of cash.By Marc Griffin
- PoliticsElection Officials Claim No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In Any StateThe New York Times reports that there was no voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, investigating state election officials and secretaries of state.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting In New Op-EdMegan Thee Stallion pens an op-ed for the New York Times about the importance behind her "Protect Black Women" message.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Did Not Pay Income Tax In 10 Of 15 Years Before Presidency: ReportThe New York Times has published a bombshell report regarding Donald Trump's tax returns.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will Defund Schools Teaching The 1619 ProjectDonald Trump says he will cut funding to schools that teach the 1619 Project.By Cole Blake
- Crime6ix9ine On Using A Minor In A Sexual Performance: "That Tore Me Apart"Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks candidly about pleading guilty to using a minor in a sexual performance, saying that it "tore him apart" in a new interview with The New York Times.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureQuavo, 50 Cent, & More Discuss Pop Smoke For New ProfileThe New York Times published a powerful profile examining the final months of Pop Smoke's life.By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Predicts Life At 40 For Cover Of NYT MagazineWhile gracing the cover of The New York Times Magazine's music issue, Megan Thee Stallion gave a very interesting take on how she sees her life and career playing out by the time she's 40 years old.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicPhonte Takes Issue With New York Time's Celebratory Drake ProfileWhen in doubt, cite Thom Yorke. By Mitch Findlay