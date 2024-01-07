Taylor Swift's Team Addresses Sexuality Rumors: "No Boundary Some Journalists Won’t Cross": Report

A source for CNN within Taylor Swift's team has addressed the speculation about her sexuality featured in a recent op-ed for the New York Times. In doing so, they slammed the outlet for publishing the "invasive, untrue, and inappropriate" piece.

“Because of her massive success, in this moment, there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” the anonymous source close to Swift told CNN. “[The New York Times] article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans. There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.”

Taylor Swift & Her Boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Dine In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

As for the op-ed, editor Anna Marks listed numerous instances of Taylor making LGBTQ references over the years. “In isolation, a single dropped hairpin is perhaps meaningless or accidental, but considered together, they’re the unfurling of a ballerina bun after a long performance,” Marks wrote. “Those dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms. Swift’s artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us.” Swift previously confirmed that she's not a member of the LGBTQ community during an interview with Vogue in 2019, as noted by CNN. “Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” Swift said at the time. “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

Taylor Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. The two have been linked for months as she's been attending his games throughout the season. Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

