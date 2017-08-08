bi-sexual
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift's Team Addresses Sexuality Rumors: "No Boundary Some Journalists Won’t Cross": ReportTaylor Swift isn't happy about the rumors surrounding her sexuality.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Upset With Variety For "Outing" Her In Their Recent InterviewBillie does not think coming out is anything noteworthy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicHalsey's Boyfriend Opens Up About Being Sexually Fluid: "You Never Know"“It’s about connection."By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureHalsey Defends Miley Cyrus From Troll Who Says "You Shouldn’t Date Bi People"Halsey put a Twitter user in his place. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande Doesn't "Feel The Need" To Label Her SexualityAriana Grande speaks on her latest "Monopoly" track. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Heard Says Her Parents Didn't Know "How To Process" Her Bi-SexualityAmber Heard opens up about coming out. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Wants To Experiment With Deadpool's Sexuality In Future MoviesReynold's wants to explore his character. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTessa Thompson Reveals She's Bi-Sexual; Talks Relationship With Janelle Monáe“I’m attracted to men and also to women."By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Peep Comes Out As Bi-SexualLil Peep reveals he's bi.By Kevin Goddard