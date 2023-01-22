In a recent interview with The New York Times, Ice Spice said that she and Drake are “cool.” Moreover, an interest in said relationship comes from the two rappers’ curious history together. Last time they crossed over was when Drake seemingly dissed the Bronx MC on his Her Loss cut, “BackOutsideBoyz.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Ice Spice visits SiriusXM Studios on October 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Furthermore, NYT asked the “Munch” artist about Drake in their conversation together.

“We’re cool,” she expressed. “We spoke after that a couple times and we’re good. There’s no beef.”

Moreover, lines like “She a ten trying to rap, it’s good on mute” on “BackOutsideBoyz” pointed fans toward a potential Ice Spice diss. The track appeared on the 6 God’s collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. Meanwhile, Spice went viral last year with some huge hits, and the two were spotted together.

However, things got a bit murky from there. After Drake unfollowed Ice Spice on Instagram, many wondered what could’ve gone down between them. Still, she had a cheeky Twitter response to his presumed diss that fans took a liking to.

“At least ima 10,” she wrote with shrugging and laughing emojis.

at least ima 10 🤷‍♀️😂 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 4, 2022

What’s more is that Spice has bigger fish to fry these days. Moreover, she just dropped her debut project, the Like…? EP, to much buzz and acclaim. Also, it features her biggest hits like “Bikini Bottom” and her hotly anticipated cut with Lil Tjay, “Gangsta Boo.” Regardless of any viral moments or speculative industry hearsay, she’s definitely setting up big things for herself in 2023.

Meanwhile, the “Nice For What” star built up some hype of his own this week. For example, rumors swirled recently around him and 21 Savage going on a summer tour this year. While they’ve made no official announcements, some alleged ticketing service leaks suggest they’re hitting the road. Even as Drake throws rumored subs at Ice Spice and other rappers, his star power just doesn’t fizzle out.

Still, what do you think about Ice Spice and Drake being “cool” now? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more reconciled issues and movements in the game.

