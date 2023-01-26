Prior to the success of “Munch (Feelin U),” Ice Spice became a viral figure after blogs spotted her next to Drake at OVO Fest. At the time, she had only a few singles out and an On The Radar freestyle that began to gain steam. However, that sole appearance spurred curiosity about the bubbling Drill rapper, especially as some speculated that she and Drake could be a thing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 20: Ice Spice attends The Ned on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Now, Ice Spice got the full OVO treatment that day. Drake flew her out to Toronto on Air Drake. Then, he provided her with full access to the festival and they hung out prior to his set. However, she explained that it wasn’t him that left her starstruck but rather, Smiley.

“​​Shoutout Smiley, but I don’t know why I was so starstruck,” she explained, giggling. “Like, when I seen him I know he thought I was so weird. He was like ‘you good?’ I fuck with him, like I don’t even know what it was, I was just like ‘Oh shit.’

She revealed that she told herself to compose herself after the interaction. “I’m like girl get it together, like what the fuck,” she added.

It’s unclear where she and Smiley currently stand. However, she recently revealed that her and Drake seemingly patched things up. Shortly after the success of “Munch (Feelin U),” fans noticed that Drake unfollowed her on Instagram. Though she admitted that she had no idea why, she told the New York Times that they’ve chopped it up since then.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Ice Spice attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

“We’re cool,” Ice Spice said. “We spoke after that a couple times and we’re good. There’s no beef.”

The confirmation comes a few months after Drake appeared to diss Ice Spice on Her Loss.

“She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah,” he raps on “#BackOutsideBoyz.”